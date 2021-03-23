Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 10,252 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 334.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,996,000 after purchasing an additional 866,481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,458,000 after buying an additional 508,885 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,923,000 after buying an additional 444,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 314,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,735,000 after buying an additional 242,196 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $88.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,539. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $93.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average of $85.90.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.