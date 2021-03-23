Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Insider Buys £52,000 in Stock

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) insider James Rutherford purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

CEY stock traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 103.60 ($1.35). 1,862,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,575,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48. Centamin plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

