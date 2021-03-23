Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.04

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Shares of CEE opened at C$1.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.32. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of C$1.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.80.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

