Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Proto Labs reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

PRLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Proto Labs stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,889. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $286.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

