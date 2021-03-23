First Foundation Advisors Sells 2,594 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

