Psagot Investment House Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,122.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.