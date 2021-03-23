Reby Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 28,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after buying an additional 2,049,635 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

