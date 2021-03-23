First Foundation Advisors Has $912,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 109.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.44.

Shares of SYY opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,122.70, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

