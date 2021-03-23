544 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Reby Advisors LLC

Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Shares of MET stock opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

