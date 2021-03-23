First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,061,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,155,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,661,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $256.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $269.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.