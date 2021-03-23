ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

ARKK opened at $124.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.29 and its 200-day moving average is $117.84. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

