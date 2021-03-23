Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Inscription Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 96,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $673,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,996,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,448,000.

NYSEARCA:COMB opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

