Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $217,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 10,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,853,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $154.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.44.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

