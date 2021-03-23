WealthShield Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,801 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,801 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Workday by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,140,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,187,000 after purchasing an additional 262,800 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,741 shares of company stock worth $85,032,385 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.22.

WDAY stock opened at $257.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of -137.58 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.58 and its 200 day moving average is $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

