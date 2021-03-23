WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 467 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,252 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,328,639 shares of company stock worth $354,331,444 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $293.18 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

