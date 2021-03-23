Inscription Capital LLC Lowers Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Inscription Capital LLC decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SU opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on SU shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

