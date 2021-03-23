2,070 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,948 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,878,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,849,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 316.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,809 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,227 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,037.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 222,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,366 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.