Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $321.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $4.90 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $5.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.90.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

