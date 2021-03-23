Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $321.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $4.90 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $5.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.90.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

