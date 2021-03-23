Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Protalix BioTherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

PLX traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,609. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a market cap of $194.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.87. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

