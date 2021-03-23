1,653 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 652.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $91.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $102.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,493 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.