Allstate Corp Raises Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $399.71 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.52 and its 200 day moving average is $384.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

