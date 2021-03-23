Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,064 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IONS. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,137. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IONS opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 115.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

