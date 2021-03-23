Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.14.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $66.50 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $81.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.03. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Southwest Gas by 547.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.