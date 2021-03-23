Glazer Capital LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 510,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLH. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the third quarter worth about $60,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Lion Hotels alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of RLH stock remained flat at $$3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,414. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $88.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.70.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Lion Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Lion Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.