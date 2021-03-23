Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 876 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $195.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average of $79.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

