Glazer Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 39,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSACU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000.

OTCMKTS DSACU traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,529. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

