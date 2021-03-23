Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,838,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,763,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 40,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $76.25.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.96.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

