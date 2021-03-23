Glazer Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 187,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of Qell Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $7,263,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,061,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $909,000.

NASDAQ:QELL remained flat at $$10.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,839. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

