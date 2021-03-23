Glazer Capital LLC Sells 123,982 Shares of Greencity Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:GRCYU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its position in Greencity Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:GRCYU) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,982 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Greencity Acquisition were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greencity Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $2,506,000.

Get Greencity Acquisition alerts:

GRCYU stock remained flat at $$10.55 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. Greencity Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Greencity Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRCYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greencity Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:GRCYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Greencity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.