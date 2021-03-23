402,030 Shares in OTR Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OTRAU) Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in OTR Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OTRAU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 402,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in OTR Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in OTR Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in OTR Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OTR Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in OTR Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $869,000.

OTR Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.34 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,286. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62.

OTR Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

