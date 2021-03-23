Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 28.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.0692 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $187,070.66 and $347.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00034585 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001604 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 93.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,703,495 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

