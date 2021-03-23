First Foundation Advisors Takes Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in LKQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in LKQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in LKQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

