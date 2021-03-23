British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Position Lifted by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 69.01%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

