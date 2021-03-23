Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 700 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,470 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,064 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $49,444,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $461,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $657,372.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,755. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of -47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

