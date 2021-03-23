WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $3,209,000. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,958,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $984,414,000 after purchasing an additional 71,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $138.67 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.54. The company has a market capitalization of $218.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,620,690 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.77.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

