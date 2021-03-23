Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard’s have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The strong momentum is attributed to better-than-expected bottom-line results for three consecutive quarters. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year driven by margin improvement and lower expenses, despite decline in sales. Aggressive measures to lower excess inventory owing to pandemic-led decline in demand aided gross margin. Decline in payroll expense due to reduced store operating hours resulted in a $123 million decline in operating expenses in the fiscal fourth quarter, thus, aiding the bottom line and operating margin. However, soft sales trends and retail traffic have been hurting the company’s top lines in the past few months due to the pandemic. Also, stiff competition remains a concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DDS. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Dillard’s stock opened at $90.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Caption Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

