iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $242.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.64 and a 200 day moving average of $232.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

