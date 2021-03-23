WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 67 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 905 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.68.

Shares of ADBE opened at $461.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $287.78 and a one year high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $466.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.11.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

