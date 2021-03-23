Inscription Capital LLC Takes $291,000 Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Inscription Capital LLC owned 0.33% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COMB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 96,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,448,000.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.