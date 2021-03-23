Inscription Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,064,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 844,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after acquiring an additional 65,305 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 528,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SU shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

NYSE:SU opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

