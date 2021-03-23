Azuki (AZUKI) Price Hits $1.39 on Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Azuki has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $179,536.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded 51.5% higher against the US dollar. One Azuki token can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.15 or 0.00473773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00063691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00145471 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00054195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.65 or 0.00775337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00075166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 9,305,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,282,911 tokens. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

