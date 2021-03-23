9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMTR. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

