Rope ($ROPE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22,860.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Rope has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $22,860.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope token can now be bought for $72.24 or 0.00130057 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rope has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rope alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.15 or 0.00473773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00063691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00145471 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00054195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.65 or 0.00775337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00075166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.