InsaneCoin Trading Down 15% Today (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $518,881.96 and approximately $25.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.78 or 0.00381289 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004926 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026382 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.65 or 0.04734414 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,271,245 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

