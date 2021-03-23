Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases Shares of 316 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 15,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

LMT opened at $356.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

