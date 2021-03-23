Sittner & Nelson LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.23.

Altria Group stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

