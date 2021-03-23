Sittner & Nelson LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 57.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

LMT opened at $356.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

