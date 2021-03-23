Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $24,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after buying an additional 1,039,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 950.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 243,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,679,000 after purchasing an additional 219,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $147.94 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.53 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.26.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

