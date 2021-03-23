Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,727 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.58% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 950.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $20.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

