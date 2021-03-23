Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 71,959 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 123,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,507 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

